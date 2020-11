FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy after the US election results

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There’s no clear winner in the US elections so far. Joe Biden is in the lead, but a win for the Democrats isn’t guaranteed. Unsurprisingly, stock markets are underwhelmed. The FTSE 100 index, for instance, has risen less than 1% so far today. I think the point to note here is that uncertain politics leads to uncertain markets. This has been amply clear to FTSE 100 investors since the Brexit vote. The point is underlined yet again now. How I’d invest now For me, this means that index investing is a no-go. I reckon the FTSE 100 won’t go anywhere in the days and months to come. I’d rather buy FTSE 100 stocks that are immune to political confusion or a weak economy. Clearly, this seems to...