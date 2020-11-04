Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy after the US election results

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy after the US election resultsThere’s no clear winner in the US elections so far. Joe Biden is in the lead, but a win for the Democrats isn’t guaranteed. Unsurprisingly, stock markets are underwhelmed. The FTSE 100 index, for instance, has risen less than 1% so far today. I think the point to note here is that uncertain politics leads to uncertain markets. This has been amply clear to FTSE 100 investors since the Brexit vote. The point is underlined yet again now. How I’d invest now For me, this means that index investing is a no-go. I reckon the FTSE 100 won’t go anywhere in the days and months to come. I’d rather buy FTSE 100 stocks that are immune to political confusion or a weak economy. Clearly, this seems to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FTSE 100 Index FTSE 100 Index Share index of the London Stock Exchange


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key state

 United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight [Video]

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a fierce fight. So how and where did the pollsters and news organisations go wrong? Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh discuss the changing dynamics of US polity with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:32Published

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live results

 Follow the whole US election in real time on our interactive map. Click on the buttons at the top to choose the contest you want to follow, such as the..
New Zealand Herald
US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:36Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Battle for Senate control remains up in the air, with key races yet to be called

 So far, CBS News projects Republicans have won seven U.S. Senate seats, including flipping an Alabama seat red. While some races are still being characterized as..
CBS News

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

Ritchie Torres talks about his historic win in New York congressional race

 New York Democrat Ritchie Torres has become of the first Black and openly gay candidates to be elected to Congress. He joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about..
CBS News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

This presidential election is a victory for Boris Johnson

 The US presidential election currently sits on a knife’s edge. It could go either way, and if you were in Trump’s camp right now, you might be justified in..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term [Video]

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his ‘straight jacket removed’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Maria Butina, The Battle of Brexit, The Wright Way

 Lesley Stahl interviews Maria Butina; Then, three years later, Britain is still battling over Brexit; And, meet the family that dominates competitive saddle..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results [Video]

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results

On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published
Jim Cramer Explains What Happens to UNH Stock in Blue Wave [Video]

Jim Cramer Explains What Happens to UNH Stock in Blue Wave

Jim Cramer breaks down what could happen to the healthcare stocks after the election.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:42Published
US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances [Video]

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Irish border could become 'soft underbelly' for crime

 PSNI chief warns the border may be used to smuggle drugs, guns and people after Brexit transition.
BBC News Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

Barnier to update European Parliament on Brexit trade deal progress

 The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will update the Brussels parliament on the progress made after intensive efforts to secure a post-Brexit...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •InvezzMondaq

EU: Brexit trade talks still face 'too many difficulties'

 BRUSSELS (AP) — With a deadline closing in quickly, the European Union's chief negotiator in trade talks with Britain said that talks between both sides on...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this