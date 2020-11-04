The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Global  
 

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North CarolinaGeorgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for President Donald Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden as of early morning Wednesday. So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 electoral college votes; Trump, 57. ELECTORAL MAP:Get live election results here The...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania 03:12

 Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting continues?

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How President Trump's Supreme Court Challenge Could Play Out

 President Trump predicted a Supreme Court battle over the 2020 election -- but his road to the high justices won't be one he can barrel down ... according to a..
TMZ.com

Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

 Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
CBS News

US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key state

 United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald

Why did so many Latinos vote for Donald Trump?

 Many want to wrongly generalize about Latino voters, but the Hispanic vote is complicated.
USATODAY.com
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight [Video]

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a fierce fight. So how and where did the pollsters and news organisations go wrong? Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh discuss the changing dynamics of US polity with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:32Published

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly..
WorldNews

Watch Bernie Sanders Accurately Predict What Just Happened on Election Night – 9 Days Ago (Video)

 Election Night dragged well into the early morning hours Wednesday, with no clear winner between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who pre-emptively claimed..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live results

 Follow the whole US election in real time on our interactive map. Click on the buttons at the top to choose the contest you want to follow, such as the..
New Zealand Herald
US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:36Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

PA official: 'Millions of ballots' need to be counted [Video]

PA official: 'Millions of ballots' need to be counted

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday said "there are still millions of ballots left to be counted" and that officials will count every single one of them.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Philadelphia officials vow to count every vote

 Philadelphia officials are hard at work post-election after an "avalanche" of mail-in ballots still need sorting and counting Wednesday. Pennsylvania's 20..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania officials say state approaching 50% of mail ballots counted

 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up...
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin's chief election official discusses the recount process

 Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, discussed the 2020 vote count and the process for a potential recount in a post-election briefing Wednesday...
CBS News

Biden's lead in Wisconsin is close to Trump's thin winning margin from 2016

 Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Georgia vows to count every legal vote

 Georgia's Secretary of State vows to count every legal vote; some ballots now headed for an adjudication, where a 3-person panel tries to determine the voter's..
USATODAY.com

Georgia's Richard LeCounte out of hospital after serious dirt bike accident

 Georgia safety Richard LeCounte returned to the team facilities to be after he being hospitalized following a dirt bike accident Saturday evening,
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

Madison Cawthorn is 1st person born in the '90s elected to Congress

 The 25-year-old North Carolina Republican is the youngest member elected to Congress in modern history.
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Georgia, North Carolina remain too close to call

 Georgia and North Carolina typically lean Republican in the presidential election, but in 2020 they're considered toss-ups. Mail-in votes still need to be..
CBS News

