The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina
Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for President Donald Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden as of early morning Wednesday. So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 electoral college votes; Trump, 57. ELECTORAL MAP:Get live election results here The...
