Amber Heard deprived of public sympathy for standing against Depp's abuse

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Amber Heard deprived of public sympathy for standing against Depp's abuseThe negative public treatment of Amber Heard when she stood against Johnny Depp's domestic abuse is proof of the biases that still exist about the type of woman who deserves legal protection, says Helena Kennedy QC. The leading barrister met the actress during the trial period. Heard was subjected to death threats and misogynistic attacks on social media during the trial in July. Depp lost a legal battle with The Sun, after the tabloid called him a "wife beater" in 2018. On Monday, 2 November, a court found that the publication was...
