Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden makes history with total votes received, beating Barack Obama's record

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The record was held by Barack Obama, who in the 2008 election received 69,498,516 votes when he beat John McCain, the late Republican senator.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Former President Barack Obama makes three-pointer while campaigning for Biden in Michigan

Former President Barack Obama makes three-pointer while campaigning for Biden in Michigan 00:24

 Former President Barack Obama couldn't pass up an opportunity to play some basketball even on the campaign trail for Joe Biden.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats [Video]

Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats

Locals in a Kenyan village with links to Barack Obama had some fun of their own on US election day. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Biden tops Obama’s 2008 popular vote record. Trump is poised to do the same

 Former Vice President Joe Biden has broken...
WorldNews
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio [Video]

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Biden campaign "feeling confident," former Obama aide says as ballot counting continues

 Millions of ballots are left to be counted in the 2020 election, including in key battleground states. Former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Donald Trump lashes out as electoral lead vanishes

 It's the day after the election, and the US electoral map is moving in Joe Biden's direction.President Donald Trump has seen his lead vanish over night and has..
New Zealand Herald
Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

US elections: Trump, Biden coalitions show race, class divide

 Americans sorted themselves into two distinct camps of voters in the presidential election, exposing the clear and entrenched partisan divisions that separate..
New Zealand Herald
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race [Video]

'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat Republican Martha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor, as inspirations.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

The Fighter, Collateral Damage, The Harvard Lampoon

 From 2017, Lesley Stahl interviews John McCain; then, the U.S. fight against Chinese espionage ensnares innocent Americans; and, 60 Minutes goes inside the..
CBS News

Where today's GOP fits into Arizona's Republican past

 The home of Barry Goldwater and John McCain, Arizona has long been a red state. John Dickerson on why are some of its Republicans now saying they will vote for..
CBS News

Where today’s GOP fits into Arizona’s Republican past

 The home of Barry Goldwater and John McCain, Arizona has long been a red state. So why are some of its Republicans now saying they will vote for Joe Biden?
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority [Video]

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Battle for Senate control remains up in the air, with key races yet to be called

 So far, CBS News projects Republicans have won seven U.S. Senate seats, including flipping an Alabama seat red. While some races are still being characterized as..
CBS News

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com
Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart' [Video]

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart'

Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Former President Barack Obama Rallies Support For Joe Biden At FIU [Video]

Former President Barack Obama Rallies Support For Joe Biden At FIU

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the former president's visit the night before Election Day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:19Published
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election [Video]

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election

Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Former President Barack Obama Holds Election Eve Rally In Miami To Help Joe Biden [Video]

Former President Barack Obama Holds Election Eve Rally In Miami To Help Joe Biden

CBS4's Ty Russell has more on the former president's speech to help out his former VP Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this