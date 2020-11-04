Global  
 

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions placed Matthew Stafford on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting into question his availability for Sunday's game.
