NDP proposes taxes on wealthy Canadians, excess profits in House of Commons motion

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will call for a new tax on wealthy Canadians and another on businesses that have profited excessively during the COVID-19 pandemic when it sets the topic of debate in the House of Commons on Thursday.
