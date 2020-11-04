NDP proposes taxes on wealthy Canadians, excess profits in House of Commons motion Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will call for a new tax on wealthy Canadians and another on businesses that have profited excessively during the COVID-19 pandemic when it sets the topic of debate in the House of Commons on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

