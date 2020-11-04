Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink amid coronavirus fears

Whately 'in tears' over care home Covid experiences



Health Minister Helen Whately says she had been "in tears" over the stories she'd heard from staff and residents from care homes throughout the pandemic. The government today updated its guidance for care homes, clarifying residents should be able "to receive visits from their family and friends in a Covid-secure way". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

