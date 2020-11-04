Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink amid coronavirus fears
Cases of a mutated strain of Covid-19 have been detected that may undermine future vaccines.
Denmark will cull entire mink population after COVID-19 outbreaksPhoto by Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images
Denmark plans to cull up to 17 million mink, the country’s entire population, after..
Denmark Will Kill All Farmed Mink, Citing Covid InfectionsGovernment officials said on Wednesday that a mutation in the virus could interfere with vaccine effectiveness in humans.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks over Covid fearsDenmark's prime minister said yesterday that the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimise the risk of them re-transmitting the new..
Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humansCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will cull its mink population of...
