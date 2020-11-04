Global  
 

Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink amid coronavirus fears

BBC News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Cases of a mutated strain of Covid-19 have been detected that may undermine future vaccines.
Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Denmark will cull entire mink population after COVID-19 outbreaks

 Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Denmark plans to cull up to 17 million mink, the country’s entire population, after..
The Verge

Denmark Will Kill All Farmed Mink, Citing Covid Infections

 Government officials said on Wednesday that a mutation in the virus could interfere with vaccine effectiveness in humans.
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks over Covid fears

 Denmark's prime minister said yesterday that the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimise the risk of them re-transmitting the new..
New Zealand Herald

Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

 COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will cull its mink population of...
WorldNews

