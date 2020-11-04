Fact check: Arizona election departments confirm Sharpies can be used on ballots
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Viral posts claim ballots in Arizona that were marked with a Sharpie will not be counted. Election officials have confirmed this is false.
