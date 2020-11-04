Fact check: Arizona election departments confirm Sharpies can be used on ballots

CBS News currently rates Arizona as likely to go for Joe Biden, which would make him just the second Democrat to win in the state since 1952. Arizona Attorney..

The Associated Press declared Mr. Biden the victor in Wisconsin, where he held a lead of less than 1 percent. He also held slim leads in Arizona and Michigan.

Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..

Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots



With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.

Raise Your Hand If You Thought Americans' 'Right' To A Secret Ballot Was Always A Thing



Election security has always been a challenge in the American democratic process, but voter privacy wasn't always a concern. According to Time Magazine, historian Gil Troy says that before the