UK MPs support four-week England lockdown

BBC News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson sees off a rebellion by 34 Tory MPs over restrictions coming into force at midnight.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England 00:30

 MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be forced to close their doorsafter the Commons vote.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford: Boris Johnson relents over footballer's campaign with £396m food package

 A package tackling family poverty and child hunger in England is unveiled in a government climbdown.
BBC News

Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up efforts

 Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system [Video]

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to comment on the possibleoutcome of the US election but said he had confidence in the checks andbalances in the US constitution.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel? [Video]

Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
PM has "every confidence" in US constitution [Video]

PM has "every confidence" in US constitution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

