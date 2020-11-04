UK MPs support four-week England lockdown

MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be forced to close their doorsafter the Commons vote.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election.
