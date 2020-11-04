U.S. tops 100,000 new virus cases in a day for first time

The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases



The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday. The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported the cases, according to Business Insider. Experts have warned the US is entering.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 2 hours ago

New York Sets Up COVID Checkpoints For First Day Of New Out-Of-State Travel Rules



New Jersey is adding states to its quarantine list and New York has set up checkpoints on the first day of new travel rules; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:48 Published 10 hours ago