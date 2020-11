Sinson @realDonaldTrump Huh I thought you were supposed to be a threat to democracy?? But the Left is changing voting proc… https://t.co/11Csks5Yqz 55 seconds ago Jean😷 RT @RepAngieCraig: Today, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Fulton v. Philadelphia. @SenGillibrand and I are leading 171 of our colleagu… 2 minutes ago ted @PeteHegseth @Victronix @realDonaldTrump I am very concerned that fake trump loyalists are going to cave in to prot… https://t.co/BvDKQb6t82 17 minutes ago Juulz RT @SenSanders: I am going down to the Senate floor to vote AGAINST the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. We should not be voting on a Supr… 19 minutes ago Nima blocks MAGAts and COVIDiots I bet the Supreme Court does nothing for Trump now that the Senate appears to be staying Red. No need to protect th… https://t.co/dxuhwDLhko 21 minutes ago JacobMiller30912 RT @SenatorDurbin: Senate Republicans are breaking rules to advance Judge Barrett’s nomination as fast as possible. Senate Democrats are… 22 minutes ago Elizabeth~BLM @_little_jc_ @0liv_iaa @DanielleCohn555 The administration’s policies signal that the government won’t protect LGBT… https://t.co/XswQbhj4Qd 29 minutes ago Zvezdani_Nomad @RichardGrenell @RitaPanahi The Supreme Court should step in and protect the Constitution and electoral process. 31 minutes ago