Arnab Goswami, TV Journalist, Is Arrested in Mumbai

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being...
Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come..
A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian..
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday (November 4) morning. It is learnt that Arnab has been arrested in...
Welcoming the arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami, the family of the late architect Anvay Naik on Wednesday demanded to know why he...