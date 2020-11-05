Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All eyes on Nevada: Election officials are 'working feverishly' but won't rush vote count in presidential race

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Election officials in the Nevada's two largest counties won't report results until Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call

Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call 03:16

 It is the morning after the election, but the presidential race remains up in the air. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest from the studio.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Biden eyes Arizona and Nevada to solidify election victory

 Between in-person and mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day, Arizona is tabulating about 600,000 votes. Meanwhile, Nevada mail-in ballots received on..
CBS News

Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes

 The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and..
CBS News

Latino voters are crucial to victory in Nevada

 Latino voters are crucial to winning in Nevada, with roughly 30% of the state identifying with that demographic. President Trump and Joe Biden have invested..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Votes still being counted in Nevada [Video]

Votes still being counted in Nevada

Votes still being counted in Nevada and may decide the winner of the race.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:49Published
Presidential Election Outcome Could Have Major Effect On New York City [Video]

Presidential Election Outcome Could Have Major Effect On New York City

Elected officials in New York are anxiously watching the vote count because the outcome could have a major effect on the financial health of the region and its recovery from the pandemic; CBS2..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:09Published
Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message [Video]

Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message

Words to live by.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

All eyes on Nevada: Election officials are 'working feverishly' but won't rush vote count in presidential race

 Election officials in the Nevada's two largest counties won't report results until Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day The race is narrowing fast in Nevada. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as they come in for the battleground state.
Mediaite

Nevada Supreme Court rebuffs Trump bid for tighter vote-counting limits

 The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an emergency request from the Trump campaign to impose more restrictive vote-counting...
Upworthy Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this