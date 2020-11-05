Global  
 

Please Explain podcast: Biden flips battleground states as Trump files lawsuits

The Age Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
National editor Tory Maguire and North American correspondent Matthew Knott reflect on election night and discuss accusations of "electoral fraud" as well as the role of mail-in votes. 
 A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states.

