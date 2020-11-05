Please Explain podcast: Biden flips battleground states as Trump files lawsuits
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
National editor Tory Maguire and North American correspondent Matthew Knott reflect on election night and discuss accusations of "electoral fraud" as well as the role of mail-in votes.
National editor Tory Maguire and North American correspondent Matthew Knott reflect on election night and discuss accusations of "electoral fraud" as well as the role of mail-in votes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this