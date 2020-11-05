Please Explain podcast: Biden flips battleground states as Trump files lawsuits

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Counting Continues In Many States; Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits



CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest on the road to 270. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:41 Published 33 minutes ago Vote Counting Continues For Contentious Presidential Race



With votes still being counted in a number of battleground states, including Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits to halt the ballot counting. Michael George reports from Biden.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:30 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this Jim Harmer Matthew McConaughey speaks about his faith in Hollywood on podcast https://t.co/RDK3p7LzFF #FoxNews I have a questi… https://t.co/3UOtnNLdxD 1 week ago