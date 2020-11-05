Philadelphia officials release 'traumatic' bodycam video, 911 recordings in police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Philadelphia officials on Wednesday released officers' bodycam video and the 911 recordings in the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Bodycam footage released in police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said the video is "very painful" but released it in the interest of transparency.
CBS News
'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this