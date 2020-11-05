Global  
 

Philadelphia officials release 'traumatic' bodycam video, 911 recordings in police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia officials on Wednesday released officers' bodycam video and the 911 recordings in the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: 911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Released In Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Released In Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

 Natasha Brown reports.

Bodycam footage released in police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.

 Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said the video is "very painful" but released it in the interest of transparency.
CBS News
'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia [Video]

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

