Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How long can vote counting go on for? Your U.S. election questions answered

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
How long could vote counting go on for? Are there any restrictions on what outgoing presidents can do? What happens if a president-elect is incapacitated before they're sworn in? Here are the answers to your latest questions on the 2020 U.S. election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Election Commission swamped with callers with questions about Election Day

Election Commission swamped with callers with questions about Election Day 02:17

 Election Commission has been swamped with callers with questions about Election Day and absentee ballots.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: Nevada ballot question votes as of Wednesday morning [Video]

Election 2020: Nevada ballot question votes as of Wednesday morning

13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland looks at the vote totals for the Nevada ballot questions as of Wednesday morning. The election department has said not to expect new numbers until Thursday..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:35Published
WBZ News Update For Nov. 4 [Video]

WBZ News Update For Nov. 4

The latest Massachusetts election results and weather forecast for the Boston area.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published
Mass. Voters Approve Right To Repair Question, Reject Ranked Choice Voting [Video]

Mass. Voters Approve Right To Repair Question, Reject Ranked Choice Voting

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this