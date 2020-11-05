Fact check: Did Trump lose Arizona due to 'Sharpiegate' fraud?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate



FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate



President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden faced inquisitive voters on separate stages in different cities Thursday night in a substitute for the debate that was meant to be. Here's how some.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:30 Published 3 weeks ago Debate fact check: Trump, Biden clash in first presidential debate



President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, crime and election integrity during the first presidential debate. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 03:19 Published on September 30, 2020

Tweets about this