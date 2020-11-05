Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fact check: Did Trump lose Arizona due to 'Sharpiegate' fraud?

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Unsubstantiated claims alleging some votes cast for President Donald Trump were not counted in Maricopa County, Arizona - an important battleground in the 2020 US Presidential election - because voters used Sharpie pens began spreading among right-wing social media accounts on Tuesday night as election results trickled in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:30Published
FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden faced inquisitive voters on separate stages in different cities Thursday night in a substitute for the debate that was meant to be. Here's how some..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published
Debate fact check: Trump, Biden clash in first presidential debate [Video]

Debate fact check: Trump, Biden clash in first presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, crime and election integrity during the first presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:19Published

Tweets about this