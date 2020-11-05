Fact check: Did Trump lose Arizona due to 'Sharpiegate' fraud?
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Unsubstantiated claims alleging some votes cast for President Donald Trump were not counted in Maricopa County, Arizona - an important battleground in the 2020 US Presidential election - because voters used Sharpie pens began spreading among right-wing social media accounts on Tuesday night as election results trickled in.
Unsubstantiated claims alleging some votes cast for President Donald Trump were not counted in Maricopa County, Arizona - an important battleground in the 2020 US Presidential election - because voters used Sharpie pens began spreading among right-wing social media accounts on Tuesday night as election results trickled in.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this