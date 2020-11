Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi 03:11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in...