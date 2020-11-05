Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians will be taking on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2020 and the winner will go directly into the final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nobody wants to compete with us as we play well: MI's bowling coach

Nobody wants to compete with us as we play well: MI's bowling coach 01:05

 After ending the group stages as table toppers in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals in the first Quarter Finals of the tournament. The quarterfinal will be played on November 05. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond during team's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH [Video]

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
IPL 2020: SRH Vs MI: Hyderabad aim for a big win to enter play-offs | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: SRH Vs MI: Hyderabad aim for a big win to enter play-offs | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL 2020 play-offs on Tuesday (November 3). Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

 IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1 full match: Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you...
DNA

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

 Delhi Capitals will be determined to snap their losing streak and seal a spot in the playoffs ahead of their IPL 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians.
DNA

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 This is the second last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and there is plenty at stake for both sides. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have...
DNA


Tweets about this