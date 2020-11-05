Global  
 

No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede. There's no law that requires it, either.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
If Joe Biden wins, will Donald Trump concede? A concession speech isn't in U.S. law or the Constitution — it's a time-honored voluntary gesture.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President

This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President 01:17

 This Day in History: , Barack Obama Elected, as America’s First Black President. November 4, 2008. The 47-year-old Illinois Senator defeated 72-year-old Arizona Senator John McCain to become the 44th President of the United States. Born in Hawaii to an interracial couple, Obama graduated...

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Comment - Biden defeated Trump, but battle for 'soul' of America is unfinished

 OPINION At last, we have a result in the US presidential election, whether Donald Trump is capable of accepting it or not. Joe Biden has won.That, in itself, is..
New Zealand Herald

Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins election

 President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
 
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory [Video]

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory [Video]

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins White House

 After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewTechCrunchNew Zealand Herald

Biden Projected Winner Of US Presidential Election

 By Ken Bredemeier and Wayne Lee Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a fixture in Washington political circles for nearly a half century, has been...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CNAMid-DayTechCrunchJust Jared

What Could US Foreign Policy Look Like Under Biden? – Analysis

What Could US Foreign Policy Look Like Under Biden? – Analysis By Todd Prince* (RFE/RL) -- As a candidate, Joe Biden said he would reverse many of the foreign-policy initiatives of the Trump administration, such as...
Eurasia Review