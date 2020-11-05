No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede. There's no law that requires it, either.
If Joe Biden wins, will Donald Trump concede? A concession speech isn't in U.S. law or the Constitution — it's a time-honored voluntary gesture.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Comment - Biden defeated Trump, but battle for 'soul' of America is unfinishedOPINION At last, we have a result in the US presidential election, whether Donald Trump is capable of accepting it or not. Joe Biden has won.That, in itself, is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins electionPresident Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources