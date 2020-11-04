Global  
 

Who won Arizona? Why the call differs by media organization.

Washington Post Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Fox News and the Associated Press have projected that former vice president Joe Biden will win Arizona. The two organizations differ from their counterparts in the data they use to do their analyses. The three major TV networks, CNN and other major outlets haven’t called the state yet.
