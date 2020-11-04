Who won Arizona? Why the call differs by media organization. Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Fox News and the Associated Press have projected that former vice president Joe Biden will win Arizona. The two organizations differ from their counterparts in the data they use to do their analyses. The three major TV networks, CNN and other major outlets haven’t called the state yet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

