Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crime trial
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci said he was immediately resigning to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at a spsecial court in The Hague. The move comes after the court formally indicted him.
