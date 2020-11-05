Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crime trial

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci said he was immediately resigning to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at a spsecial court in The Hague. The move comes after the court formally indicted him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this