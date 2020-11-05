Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crime trial Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci said he was immediately resigning to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at a spsecial court in The Hague. The move comes after the court formally indicted him. 👓 View full article

