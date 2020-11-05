Global  
 

No, Biden did not magically 'find' votes in Michigan like a Trump retweet suggests

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
President Trump retweeted maps that appeared to show Biden getting 100% of newly counted votes in a Michigan results update. The data was not correct.
