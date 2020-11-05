No, Biden did not magically 'find' votes in Michigan like a Trump retweet suggests

Joe Biden is just six electoral votes away from reaching 270 in the presidential race. Here is what we know as we turn to Thursday.

Joe Biden and President Trump aren't the only ones feeling the heat of this crazy election -- voters are emotionally on the edge, too, and crisis hotline..

Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, explains why some polls got the projections wrong.

Here's the latest for Thursday November 5th: Trump-Biden ballot counting continues through the night; Trump campaign wants vote counting stopped in Pennsylvania;..

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a Count Every Vote protest.

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory A look at the US election results called so far. Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.

Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged patience on Wednesday as counties tallied thousand of ballots that had been received on Election Day. (Nov...

‘Count every vote’ rally held in Chicago



Hundreds of people took to the streets of Chicago on November 4, demanding all votes to be counted amid President Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes in battleground states.

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count



President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes.