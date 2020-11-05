Global  
 

Biden’s lead in Arizona and Trump’s lead in Georgia shrink

Washington Post Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Democratic nominee needs only 17 more electoral votes to claim victory over President Trump. Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada remain uncalled.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: What Georgia election results could mean for the nation

What Georgia election results could mean for the nation 01:50

 Georgia has become a battleground state for President Trump and Joe Biden as well as Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

