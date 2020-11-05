Global  
 

What to expect from Ontario's budget as COVID-19 ravages the economy

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Thursday's Ontario budget will pose a test for Premier Doug Ford: how willing is he to spend the kind of money needed to help spur economic recovery from COVID-19 and protect people from the ongoing pandemic?
