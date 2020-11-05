Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google to end support for Keep’s Chrome after February 2021

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Google to end support for Keep’s Chrome after February 2021NEW DELHI: Tech giant has confirmed that it will end support for the Chrome app in February 2021. The company is moving the app to Google Keep on the Web. The decision to end support for the app is part of the company's long term plan of killing all Chrome apps. When a user now opens the app on Chrome then they are being greeted with a sign informing them that Keep will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Dems and GOP worry about Facebook and Google political ad bans

 Georgia Senate runoffs take place January 5, and both parties are eager to get voters registered and casting ballots in early voting period.
CBS News

Georgia Senate runoffs could be hampered by digital political ad bans

 Facebook and Google banned political ads in the wake of the election to prevent abuse of their platforms, disinformation and confusion about the results.
CBS News

Google Photos to drop free unlimited storage on images and videos in June

 Google Photos is about to lose one of its biggest perks: the ability to upload an unlimited number of photos and videos for free.
USATODAY.com

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

After five years of offering unlimited free photo backups at “high quality,” Google Photos will start charging..
The Verge

Simple Search is a browser extension that gives you Google circa 2010

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

For the last 10 years, Google has been building new widgets into its search results — and now, a group of..
The Verge

Google Chrome Google Chrome Web browser developed by Google

Get the old Google icons back with this Chrome extension

 Image: Claudio Postinghel

Life is in constant flux, but experiencing change during the extremely uncertain time we’re all going through is..
The Verge
Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features [Video]

Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the way it tests new features. The platform is now allowing its Premium subscribers access to experimental products in the development pipeline, according to XDA-Developers. As per The Verge, previously, those features were tested by Google users picked at random to beta test. The new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages. The language at the top of YouTube's experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time. YouTube Premium costs USD 11.99 a month, and it also gives the users an ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music, among other features.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,636,011

 NEW DELHI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,636,011 on Wednesday as 44,281 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours,..
WorldNews

New Delhi’s air quality at worst levels this year

 NEW DELHI: Air quality in India’s capital deteriorated to its worst this year on Tuesday, prompting a social media barrage of residents complaining about..
WorldNews
New Delhi's air pollution hits ‘severe’ category [Video]

New Delhi's air pollution hits ‘severe’ category

India capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to 534 under the "severe" category – a seasonal high this year, according to the country's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Want to strengthen ties, India tells envoys of Latin American countries

 MEA hosted a lunch for Latin American envoys during which the focus was on New Delhi's outreach to the region and ties that can be further strengthened. The..
DNA

India backs Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid's candidature for UNGA president

 India's support to the Maldives shows New Delhi's close ties with Male. Both sides have seen increased engagement, especially with support extended by India..
DNA