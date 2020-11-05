Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighbours
Police in Hong Kong have launched a hotline where residents can report breaches of the national security law imposed by Beijing earlier this year. The law criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces. It has silenced many protesters since it came into force. Hong Kong residents can send images, audio and video files to the hotline. Rights groups say they are concerned the service could...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Hong Kong man imprisoned for ‘doxxing’ policeTikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot A former Hong Kong telecoms worker was jailed Tuesday for publishing personal details of police officers and their families..
WorldNews
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium due to second COVID-19 wavesChina has imposed fresh travel bans on non-Chinese arrivals from Britain and Belgium, as it guards against a resurgence of the coronavirus by refusing entry to..
WorldNews
Xi Jinping promises Chinese development plans won't hurt tradeBEIJING: President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China..
WorldNews
China to advance coordinated regional developmentBEIJING -- China will advance coordinated regional development and a new type of urbanization, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central..
WorldNews
Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aidHong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this