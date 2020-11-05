Global  
 

Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighbours

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighboursPolice in Hong Kong have launched a hotline where residents can report breaches of the national security law imposed by Beijing earlier this year. The law criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces. It has silenced many protesters since it came into force. Hong Kong residents can send images, audio and video files to the hotline. Rights groups say they are concerned the service could...
