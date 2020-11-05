Bank of England says economy won't return to pre-pandemic size until 2022

Bailey: We’re likely to be “10 or 11%” below last year



Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said despite the "rapid recovery" we saw in the summer, the UK economy is likely to end the year "10 to 11%" below where it was last year. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16 Published now