Bank of England says economy won't return to pre-pandemic size until 2022

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Bank of England says economy won't return to pre-pandemic size until 2022"In the MPC's central projection, GDP does not exceed its level in 2019 Q4 until 2022 Q1," the Bank of England said, having previously said it would return to the level in 2021. ......
