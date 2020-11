Rafael Nadal records 1,000th ATP victory with Paris Masters comeback win over Feliciano Lopez

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Top seed Rafael Nadal came from behind to beat Feliciano Lopez and move into the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters with his 1,000th singles ATP Tour victory. Spaniard Nadal, playing for the first time since his French Open triumph, fought back to defeat fellow countryman Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two-and-a-half...