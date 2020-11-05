Rafael Nadal records 1,000th ATP victory with Paris Masters comeback win over Feliciano Lopez
Top seed Rafael Nadal came from behind to beat Feliciano Lopez and move into the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters with his 1,000th singles ATP Tour victory. Spaniard Nadal, playing for the first time since his French Open triumph, fought back to defeat fellow countryman Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two-and-a-half...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Rafael Nadal wins 1,000th ATP Tour match with Paris Masters victoryRafael Nadal becomes the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.
BBC News
Venice is Drowning, Joaquin Phoenix, RafaFloods exacerbated by climate change could destroy Venice; Then, Joaquin Phoenix: A three-decade career filled with dark, complicated characters; And, Rafael..
CBS News
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:33Published
ATP Tour
Novak Djokovic reveals coaching ambitions, saying: ‘I want to pass on knowledge’Novak Djokovic wants to remain in tennis after he retires and try his hand at coaching, he has revealed. The world number one still has many years left on the..
WorldNews
Querrey leaves on private plane after being placed in quarantine in Russia for positive COVID-19 test, ATP tournament organizer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:57Published
Paris Masters
Paris Masters: Dan Evans beaten by Stan Wawrinka in first roundBritish number one Dan Evans falls to a straight-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Paris Masters.
BBC News
Feliciano López Spanish tennis player
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
French Open could reschedule again but no unilateral decision this time
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:24Published
I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:52Published
French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this