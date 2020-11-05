Global  
 

Rafael Nadal records 1,000th ATP victory with Paris Masters comeback win over Feliciano Lopez

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Rafael Nadal records 1,000th ATP victory with Paris Masters comeback win over Feliciano LopezTop seed Rafael Nadal came from behind to beat Feliciano Lopez and move into the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters with his 1,000th singles ATP Tour victory. Spaniard Nadal, playing for the first time since his French Open triumph, fought back to defeat fellow countryman Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two-and-a-half...
Rafael Nadal wins 1,000th ATP Tour match with Paris Masters victory

 Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.
Venice is Drowning, Joaquin Phoenix, Rafa

 Floods exacerbated by climate change could destroy Venice; Then, Joaquin Phoenix: A three-decade career filled with dark, complicated characters; And, Rafael..
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Novak Djokovic reveals coaching ambitions, saying: ‘I want to pass on knowledge’

 Novak Djokovic wants to remain in tennis after he retires and try his hand at coaching, he has revealed. The world number one still has many years left on the..
Querrey leaves on private plane after being placed in quarantine in Russia for positive COVID-19 test, ATP tournament organizer [Video]

Querrey leaves on private plane after being placed in quarantine in Russia for positive COVID-19 test, ATP tournament organizer

American Sam Querrey leaves on private plane after being placed in quarantine by the Russian authorities for a positive COVID-19 test, organisers of the ATP St Petersburg Open say

Paris Masters: Dan Evans beaten by Stan Wawrinka in first round

 British number one Dan Evans falls to a straight-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Paris Masters.
French Open could reschedule again but no unilateral decision this time [Video]

French Open could reschedule again but no unilateral decision this time

Forget says French Open couls move again next year

I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic [Video]

I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic

SHOWS: BELGRADE, SERBIA (OCTOBER 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. NOVAK DJOKOVIC APPROACHING MEDIA TO SPEAK 2. SHADOW OF DJOKOVIC ON THE GROUND 3. (SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations [Video]

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH PIOTR SIERZPUTOWSKI, COACH OF FRENCH OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION IGA SWIATEK / B-ROLL OF SWIATEK WITH FRENCH OPEN TROPHY / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS FROM

Nadal wins 13th French Open title [Video]

Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a..

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

News24.com | Kevin Anderson quits during Paris Masters 2nd round encounter

 South Africa's Kevin Anderson retired in the first set of his second round match at the Paris Masters against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.
Auger-Aliassime, fresh off early exit in Vienna, bows to Cilic in Paris opener

 Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was ousted in first-round action of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Monday, losing 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to Croatian veteran...
