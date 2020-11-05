Nintendo's half-year net profit rockets 243.6% higher, forecasts revised up
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said its first-half net profit soared 243.6%, while it upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecasts, with coronavirus lockdowns driving extraordinary demand. The gaming...
