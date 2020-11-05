Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nintendo's half-year net profit rockets 243.6% higher, forecasts revised up

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Nintendo's half-year net profit rockets 243.6% higher, forecasts revised upJapanese gaming giant Nintendo said its first-half net profit soared 243.6%, while it upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecasts, with coronavirus lockdowns driving extraordinary demand. The gaming...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nintendo Nintendo Japanese video game company

The Nintendo Switch still keeps selling well

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Nintendo shipped 6.86 million Switch consoles between July and September, increasing its numbers by more..
The Verge

Control is coming to the Nintendo Switch today, but you can only stream it from the cloud

 Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller, Control, is arriving on the Switch, Nintendo announced during a Mini Direct presentation...
The Verge
Nintendo Promises New Console in Less Than 80 Years [Video]

Nintendo Promises New Console in Less Than 80 Years

Following the success of the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Switch.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Nintendo's profit soars as pandemic has people playing games

 TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo, the Japanese company behind Super Mario and Pokemon video games, reported Thursday that its fiscal first half profit more than tripled...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •9to5ToysengadgetBelfast TelegraphUpworthy

Amazon has dropped new Nintendo Switch pre-Black Friday deals

 *SAVE UP TO £10:* Nintendo Switch bundles are on sale Amazon, saving you up to £10 on list price. -------------------- We know what you're...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5ToysThe VergeUpworthy

Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch

 Today, Nintendo’s latest first-party title is launching on the Switch. While Wii U owners had a chance to dive into Pikmin 3 when it was released the first...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this