North Pole time capsule washes up on Irish coast

North Pole time capsule washes up on Irish coastA mysterious metal tube. A Russian ice-breaker ship. An unlikely 4,000km journey out of the Arctic Circle. Here we have all the ingredients for a Cold War thriller or perhaps a horror film - who knows what Thing the tube might be concealing after all. Fortunately for Sophie Curran and Conor McClory, two Irish surfers, the washed-up cylinder turned out to be more fascinating than pure fear. Inside they found a...
