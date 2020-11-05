Global  
 

Portland: Riot declared as protesters demand every vote be counted

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Portland: Riot declared as protesters demand every vote be countedA riot was declared in Portland Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle on Wednesday as people demanded that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office at about 7 p.m. declared a riot after protesters were seen smashing windows...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYPD: Dozens In Custody After 'Hijacking' Peaceful Demonstrations

NYPD: Dozens In Custody After 'Hijacking' Peaceful Demonstrations 01:54

 Dozens of people are in police custody after the NYPD says they tried to "hijack" peaceful protests in Midtown, Manhattan on Wednesday night. Demonstrators every vote in the election is counted. CBS2's John Dias has more.

Riot declared in Portland during protests

 A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, as protesters demanded that every vote in Tuesday's election be counted. Hundreds were protesting President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Joe Biden leads President Trump in electoral, popular votes

 Joe Biden is now within striking distance of the presidency while the Trump campaign gears up for legal challenges. Also, riots have erupted across Portland..
CBS News

Protests Over Vote Count Sweep Through Minneapolis, Portland and Other Cities

 Protesters marched in Minneapolis, New York and elsewhere against President Trump, while some of his supporters gathered near a Phoenix building where crucial..
NYTimes.com

8 Seattle protesters arrested, hundreds march in Portland amid election uncertainty

 Organizers are preparing for another night of protests after hundreds marched in cities across the country Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting [Video]

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:12Published

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

 Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes..
CBS News

Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

 Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
CBS News
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

 Washington – Scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C. to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread..
WorldNews

NFL power rankings: Raiders, Seahawks rise as Titans tumble after Week 8

 Decisive victory vaults Las Vegas back into Top 10 with Tennessee on verge of falling out. Seattle again NFC's top club.
USATODAY.com

18-year-old woman dies while scuba diving at national park

 A 22-year-old man was also flown to a Seattle hospital for hyperbaric treatment.
CBS News

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia [Video]

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted' [Video]

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Demonstrators To Hold Count Every Vote Rally In San Jose [Video]

Demonstrators To Hold Count Every Vote Rally In San Jose

Emily Turner reports on plans for afternoon rally calling for every vote to be counted in contested presidential election (11-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

