Portland: Riot declared as protesters demand every vote be counted
A riot was declared in Portland Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle on Wednesday as people demanded that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office at about 7 p.m. declared a riot after protesters were seen smashing windows...
