Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium due to second COVID-19 waves
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
China has imposed fresh travel bans on non-Chinese arrivals from Britain and Belgium, as it guards against a resurgence of the coronavirus by refusing entry to people from two of Europe's worst-hit nations. COVID-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country. In...
