Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium due to second COVID-19 waves

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium due to second COVID-19 wavesChina has imposed fresh travel bans on non-Chinese arrivals from Britain and Belgium, as it guards against a resurgence of the coronavirus by refusing entry to people from two of Europe's worst-hit nations. COVID-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country. In...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighbours

 Police in Hong Kong have launched a hotline where residents can report breaches of the national security law imposed by Beijing earlier this year. The law..
WorldNews

Xi Jinping promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

 BEIJING: President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China..
WorldNews

China to advance coordinated regional development

 BEIJING -- China will advance coordinated regional development and a new type of urbanization, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central..
WorldNews

Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aid

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening..
WorldNews

Tweets about this