Australian sports bookies pay out $23 MILLION early on Biden win as Trump sues over voting anomalies in 3 states
Australian gambling site Sportsbet has paid out a whopping $23 million after calling the US presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden - even as President Donald Trump has called out three states for allegedly rigging the vote. The sports betting site called the 2020 US election for Biden on Thursday morning local time (Wednesday night in the US), announcing the massive “early payout” for users who’d placed money on the Democrat and hinting that there was still more cash to be made. BIDEN EARLY PAYOUT: - $23...
