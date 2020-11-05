Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian sports bookies pay out $23 MILLION early on Biden win as Trump sues over voting anomalies in 3 states

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Australian sports bookies pay out $23 MILLION early on Biden win as Trump sues over voting anomalies in 3 statesAustralian gambling site Sportsbet has paid out a whopping $23 million after calling the US presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden - even as President Donald Trump has called out three states for allegedly rigging the vote. The sports betting site called the 2020 US election for Biden on Thursday morning local time (Wednesday night in the US), announcing the massive “early payout” for users who’d placed money on the Democrat and hinting that there was still more cash to be made. BIDEN EARLY PAYOUT: - $23...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count 02:11

 Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting [Video]

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:12Published

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

 Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes..
CBS News

Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

 Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
CBS News
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election [Video]

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election

All four Democratic congresswomen belonging to “the Squad” have been successfully re-elected to the House of Representatives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Biden Edges Close to 270

 Democrats are bullish on a top-of-ticket win in a tough election: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

A Biden Victory Wouldn’t Defeat QAnon

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has repeatedly expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, was elected to the House of Representatives..
WorldNews

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Team Sues Pennsylvania Over Voting Concerns [Video]

Trump Team Sues Pennsylvania Over Voting Concerns

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:20Published
'Stop the vote!' Trump supporters demand vote to be stopped in Michigan where Trump is losing amid baseless allegations of fraud [Video]

'Stop the vote!' Trump supporters demand vote to be stopped in Michigan where Trump is losing amid baseless allegations of fraud

Supporters of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday, November 4, to stop counting of ballots, and clashed with police as Trump's re-election bid dwindles with the Wolverine state be

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Relief and a wave as poll workers celebrate polling station close [Video]

Relief and a wave as poll workers celebrate polling station close

Voting centre workers in the US celebrated the closure of their polling station after a long day of voting, with a cheer and a wave.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

 Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the 'blue wall' battlegrounds of...
CTV News

Biden or Trump, Wall Street takes what it can get from US election

 The race for the White House has turned into a cliffhanger. Yet even though the outcome of the election is unclear, the New York Stock Exchange is breaking...
Deutsche Welle

Wall Street to open higher as traders await election developments

 It’s all systems go for US equities as traders wait for further electoral revelations. Spread betting quotes indicate the Dow Jones will open 367 points higher...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this