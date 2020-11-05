Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman and Batman roles

Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building



A stunt double dressed as Batman has been pictured on top of the Royal LiverBuilding in Liverpool. The stuntman, who was secured with a wire, was seenleaning off the famous landmark on Thursday. Filming of The Batman, whichstars Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson, is continuing in the city despitestringent coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970