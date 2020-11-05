Global  
 

Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman and Batman roles

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman and Batman rolesHollywood star Josh Hartnett has no regrets about turning down Superman and Batman roles. He says he did not want to be boxed into the superhero type. The actor admits that "at the time it didn't seem like the sort of decision I would be talking about 15 years later", reports...
