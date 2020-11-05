Global  
 

'83' starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' release date pushed to 2021

Earlier, rumour had it that Sooryavanshi might head for an OTT release like Akshay's soon to release film 'Laxmii'. However, with this news, it is confirmed that the makers are looking for a theatrical release of the film.
