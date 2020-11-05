Global  
 

In Ascendant Night for Congressional Republicans, Women Led the Way

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 November 2020
Republicans were on track to have the highest number of women ever to serve in their House conference, signaling the success of their efforts to recruit and elect a more diverse slate of candidates.
