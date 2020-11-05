IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record after golden duck against Delhi Capitals
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, who came back to play after a hamstring injury, equalled an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history when he was dismissed off his first ball by Ravichandran Ashwin in Dubai.
