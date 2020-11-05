IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record after golden duck against Delhi Capitals

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma 01:02 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about coming playoffs. "Playoffs will be a...