Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record after golden duck against Delhi Capitals

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, who came back to play after a hamstring injury, equalled an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history when he was dismissed off his first ball by Ravichandran Ashwin in Dubai.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma

IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma 01:02

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about coming playoffs. "Playoffs will be a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH [Video]

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 : MS Dhoni & Co. aims to bounce back in tournament | Oneindia News [Video]

MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 : MS Dhoni & Co. aims to bounce back in tournament | Oneindia News

After months of speculation amid the coronavirus and T20 World Cup, Sourav Ganguly’s aim to get IPL 2020 up and running is fulfilled. While the tournament won’t have the spine-tingling atmospheres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:21Published
IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians are on a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published

Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English .@ImRo45 equalled @harbhajan_singh's THIS unwanted record #RohitSharma https://t.co/9zEkynPpjT 13 minutes ago

RAMAGIRIROHITH

RAMAGIRI ROHITH RT @dna: IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record after golden duck against Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL2020 #IPL2020kaDNA #RohitSharma #… 15 minutes ago

dna

DNA IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record after golden duck against Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL2020 #IPL2020kaDNA… https://t.co/71dGK11rvX 16 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, MI vs DC: With first ball duck, Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record https://t.co/v9XXRAlood 59 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #IPL2020 #MIvDC | With first ball duck, Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record #MI #DC @ImRo45 https://t.co/R7cUEuHw5A 1 hour ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #IPL2020 #MIvDC | With first ball duck, Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record #MI #DC @ImRo45 https://t.co/R7cUEuHw5A 1 hour ago

QYamul_DiwaNA

Qyamul Urf Diwana RT @ITGDsports: #IPL2020 | FIFTY! Suryakumar Yadav gets to his 4th fifty of the season This one has come in just 36 balls. Top-class knock… 1 hour ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #IPL2020 | FIFTY! Suryakumar Yadav gets to his 4th fifty of the season This one has come in just 36 balls. Top-cla… https://t.co/nFjtIbnF2D 2 hours ago