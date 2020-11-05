Fort Hood soldier arrested in the 2019 murder of Chelsea Cheatham
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested in the 2019 murder of 32-year-old Chelsea Cheatham in Killeen, Texas, according to police.
