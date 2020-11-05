Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

‘Donald Trump couldn’t handle Covid but PM Modi saved India’: BJP president



BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions. Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.

