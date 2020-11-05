Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposingBlake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month. The country music star and No Doubt frontwoman, who have been the subject of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing 00:46

 Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat 'burnt out' Blake Shelton

 After weeks of teaming up on "The Voice," it was every coach for themselves during the final night of Blind Auditions Monday.
USATODAY.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality


No Doubt No Doubt Rock band from Anaheim, California

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani's engagement excitement: 'She is ecstatic' [Video]

Gwen Stefani's engagement excitement: 'She is ecstatic'

Gwen Stefani is “ecstatic” about her engagement news, as sources say her fiancé Blake Shelton made sure to get her entire family’s approval before the “surprise” proposal.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
So Sweet! Blake Shelton Made Sure Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Included "Every Step of the Way" When He Proposed [Video]

So Sweet! Blake Shelton Made Sure Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Included "Every Step of the Way" When He Proposed

"Blake made sure they were part of the excitement," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 01:03Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having 'prenup talks': 'The process has been effortless' [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having 'prenup talks': 'The process has been effortless'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s “prenup talks” have been “effortless”, as the newly engaged couple haven't had any "hiccups" in their discussions so far.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month. The country music star and No Doubt frontwoman, who...
WorldNews Also reported by •Japan TodayOK! MagazineJust JaredNewsmaxUSATODAY.comE! OnlineDNAFOXNews.comUpworthy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged

 Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now engaged. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!,"...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredJapan TodayNewsmaxUSATODAY.comOK! MagazineE! OnlineDNAUpworthy

Tweets about this

upstractcom

Upstract News 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat ‘burnt out’ Blake Shelton #usa #harrystyles… https://t.co/q7RPY5NFqT 2 days ago

FeetCandy

Jake's Wife - Solon 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Enlists a Country Legend to Beat Blake Shelton for an Amazing Act | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/ZKZayREmgb 2 days ago

Sisal13

Linda Aukschun 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat ‘burnt out’ Blake Shelton - USA TODAY https://t.co/ooZEqBnXNG via @GoogleNews 2 days ago

tvcrunch2

tvcrunch 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Enlists a Country Legend to Beat Blake Shelton for an Amazing Act -… https://t.co/s8GvaR9REq 2 days ago

evilpandasoph

Sophie RT @etnow: Newly engaged Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren’t afraid of a little friendly competition on #TheVoice. https://t.co/YQQOWA9… 2 days ago

AngelofEssence7

AngelofEssence RT @FanOfShefani: 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat ‘burnt out’ Blake Shelton https://t.co/4mEAvoMqqX via @usatoday 3 days ago

FanOfShefani

Natalie🌻🐚🙏❤️ 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat ‘burnt out’ Blake Shelton https://t.co/4mEAvoMqqX via @usatoday 3 days ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano RT @usatodaylife: 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat 'burnt out' Blake Shelton https://t.co/WgdHfeX72B 3 days ago