Israel demolishes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

By Ali Sawafta Jordan Valley, West Bank Israel has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians - including 41 children - in the largest such demolition in years, residents and a United Nations official said. Tented homes, animal shelters, latrines and solar panels were among the structures destroyed in the village of Khirbet Humsah on Tuesday, according to the UN...