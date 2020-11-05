Global  
 

Israel demolishes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Israel demolishes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West BankBy Ali Sawafta Jordan Valley, West BankIsrael has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians - including 41 children - in the largest such demolition in years, residents and a United Nations official said. Tented homes, animal shelters, latrines and solar panels were among the structures destroyed in the village of Khirbet Humsah on Tuesday, according to the UN...
