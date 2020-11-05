Astronomers detect cosmic radio burst source in our own galaxy
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Astronomers have found the source of powerful radio bursts in the universe. The source of radio bursts or energetic pulses was an age-old cosmic mystery, and now it has been solved.
