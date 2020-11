Opinion: It's time for the Cleveland and Atlanta baseball clubs to change their team nicknames Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

It's long overdue for Cleveland and Atlanta to change their nicknames. Both teams have considered changing their names, but neither has gone forward.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Falcon Fans Already Fed Up with the 2020 Season



Occurred on September 27, 2020 / Suffolk, Virginia, USAInfo from Licensor: "I made this video after another tough Falcons loss by giving up a huge lead! I was fed up! Born and raised in Atlanta, I had.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:36 Published on October 9, 2020

Tweets about this