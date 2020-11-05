Trump’s mixed message: stop the count or keep counting?

kevin russell RT @BigJMcC: States where Trump is leading: "Count every vote!" States where Biden is closing in: "Stop the vote!" https://t.co/yj27ybUucJ 15 seconds ago mathew @twall_e Personally - i think arizona is more likely to swing back to trump than nevada is. With biden closing the… https://t.co/p1WXYXDl9E 24 seconds ago ivana ❼ Trump is seemingly closing the gap in AZ (88% in): Biden 1,469,000 (50.5%) Trump 1,401,000 (48.1%) 26 seconds ago mia drowned at bly manor @pjoinhp Sadly yea, it’s to early to project Arizona for Biden since Trump is kind of closing in 41 seconds ago Post-Modern Neo-Marxist GA Secretary of State said there are still 50.4k ballots to count. Trump is currently in the lead there by 13.5k.… https://t.co/ippDOVw3yG 1 minute ago Mediocre Medigan Polling was fairly good but they need to present the don't knows and stop with the horse race. The only horse race… https://t.co/dCTe0UGaq8 1 minute ago messieurs lacey Biden is closing the gap on Trump in Georgia. - The New York Times https://t.co/fFq4NwTOrR via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago Ishan Deulkar @romanofearth @BrendanKeefe most are in Fulton, Clayton, and Chatham which are VERY favorable to Biden but even in… https://t.co/M96TI3l3el 3 minutes ago