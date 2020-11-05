Global  
 

Trump’s mixed message: stop the count or keep counting?

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Trump’s mixed message: stop the count or keep counting?WASHINGTON — President Trump’s fruitless calls Thursday morning to “stop the count” underscored a major problem for the president: he needs some states to keep counting ballots if he has any shot of winning reelection. Trump was trailing Vice President Joe Biden in Arizona and Nevada when he sent out an all-caps tweet demanding that counting stop, and he needs to catch up in at least one of them to halt Biden’s growing tallies for the necessary 270 electoral votes. In addition, Trump would need to hold onto his shrinking leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Biden is well within striking distance of catching up. Trump is favored to win North Carolina, another battleground state...
News video: Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania 00:46

 President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” Katie Johnston reports.

