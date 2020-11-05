Global  
 

CMA Awards 2020: Charlie Daniels tribute, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber slated for show

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will pay tribute to Charlie Daniels at the CMA Awards.
Jimmie Allen hangs with Charley Pride in CMA video diary

 In a video diary ahead of the CMA Awards, country singer Jimmie Allen rubs elbows with trailblazer Charley Pride backstage and rehearses for his performance...
USATODAY.com

Veterans Day, coronavirus pandemic, CMA Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

 America celebrates Veterans Day, Trump visits Arlington Cemetery, the CMA Awards and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com

