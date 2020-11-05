Global  
 

Elsa Raven, 'Back to the Future' actress who said 'Save the clock tower,' dies at 91

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Character actress Elsa Raven who memorably urged Marty McFly to "Save the clock tower" in "Back to the Future," has died. She was 91.
Back to the Future actress Elsa Raven dies aged 91

 Her character famously urged Marty McFly to "save the clock tower" in the 1985 film.
