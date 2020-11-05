Elsa Raven, 'Back to the Future' actress who said 'Save the clock tower,' dies at 91
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Character actress Elsa Raven who memorably urged Marty McFly to "Save the clock tower" in "Back to the Future," has died. She was 91.
