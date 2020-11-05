Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah goes 'Boom Boom' on DC batsmen, gets most wickets by Indian bowler in 1 season

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The vintage Jasprit Bumrah has returned. In the Qualifier 1 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the pacer became the Indian bowler get most wickets in one season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH 02:52

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Jayant Yadav heaps praises on Trent Boult after 9-wicket win [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Jayant Yadav heaps praises on Trent Boult after 9-wicket win

Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31. While addressing a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma [Video]

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat [Video]

IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this