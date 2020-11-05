Toronto cop who assaulted Dafonte Miller sentenced to 9 months in jail
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A Toronto police officer convicted of beating a young Black man while off-duty has been sentenced to nine months in jail. Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault for an attack on Dafonte Miller that took place in 2016.
