Toronto cop who assaulted Dafonte Miller sentenced to 9 months in jail

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A Toronto police officer convicted of beating a young Black man while off-duty has been sentenced to nine months in jail. Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault for an attack on Dafonte Miller that took place in 2016.
Judge expected to release sentencing decision tomorrow for Toronto cop convicted in Dafonte Miller attack

 A judge is expected to release his sentencing decision tomorrow for an off-duty Toronto police officer who was convicted of assault after beating a young Black...
CP24


