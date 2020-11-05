Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Republican Randi Reed clashes with Emily Maitlis over vote count

BBC News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Republican Randi Reed clashes with Emily Maitlis over her claims about vote counts being stopped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
News video: Republican Candidate For Congress Says Main-In Voting Delegitimises Election Process

Republican Candidate For Congress Says Main-In Voting Delegitimises Election Process 00:31

 Republican candidate for Congress Randi Reed says that main-in voting delegitimises election process in BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Jon Ossoff and David Perdue's Georgia Senate Race Goes to Runoff

 David Perdue, a first-term Republican, narrowly failed to clear 50 percent of the vote, sending the race to a January runoff that, along with another runoff..
NYTimes.com
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Why Arizona’s Storied Conservative Stronghold Could Flip for Biden

 Maricopa County spawned the careers of Republican hard-liners like Joe Arpaio. Now the children of immigrants targeted in the state’s nativist crackdown are..
NYTimes.com

Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukes

 As soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
CBS News

US election: Republicans' last ploy to keep Trump president, scuttle Biden

 A senior Republican Senator has backed calls for crucial battleground states to "invalidate" allegedly fraudulent election results in a last-ditch attempt to..
New Zealand Herald

Emily Maitlis Emily Maitlis


Related videos from verified sources

Holcomb Wins Indiana Gubernatorial Race [Video]

Holcomb Wins Indiana Gubernatorial Race

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is projected to win the Indiana Governors race. According to Business Insider and Decision Desk HQ Holcomb crushed Democratic challenger Woody Myers. Polls in..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NewsmaxEurasia Review

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand...
WorldNews

Republican state legislature candidate in North Dakota who died of COVID-19 in October wins election

 Republican candidate David Andahl won a seat as a North Dakota representative on Tuesday night, but he died on Oct. 5 after being sick with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax